Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $243.39 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $658.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

