Alien Worlds Price Down 82.7% Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $68.81 million and approximately $339.45 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 82.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00067242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00273776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.99 or 0.00743636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00024115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,782.80 or 0.99761275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.15 or 0.00842398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,122,700,682 coins and its circulating supply is 124,673,310 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

