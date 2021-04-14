Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.77

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $33.24. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 6,910 shares traded.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.