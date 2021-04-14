Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.47

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $11.85. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 235,886 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

