Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 136.9% in March

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the March 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

