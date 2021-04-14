Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi Sells 20,000 Shares

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. 107,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

