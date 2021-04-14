Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,766 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $359,747,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $14,840,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

MSFT opened at $258.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

