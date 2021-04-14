Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.11

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €193.11 ($227.19) and traded as high as €220.45 ($259.35). Allianz shares last traded at €219.15 ($257.82), with a volume of 606,025 shares changing hands.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €215.69 ($253.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €211.95 and its 200-day moving average is €193.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.