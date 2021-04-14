Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.9 days.

APYRF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APYRF. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

