Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

ALLY stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,501. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

