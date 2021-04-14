Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the March 15th total of 501,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAU stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,015,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $68.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca Tuligtic project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

