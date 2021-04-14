Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Shares of ALNY opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

