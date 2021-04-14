Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 5th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.53.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $2,264.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,097.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,844.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

