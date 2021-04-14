Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.53.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,264.94. 26,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,844.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

