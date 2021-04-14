Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $299,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,264.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,844.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.