Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,267.41. 22,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,844.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,269.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.