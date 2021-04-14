Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $2,271.61. 21,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,097.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,844.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

