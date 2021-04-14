Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Up 160.2% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the March 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALSMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 933,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,821. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

