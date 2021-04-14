Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. 273,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -318.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

