Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. 273,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -318.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.
