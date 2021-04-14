Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

In other news, COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $576,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $817,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,993 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,022. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

