Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

