Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.52

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.52 and traded as high as C$61.83. Altus Group shares last traded at C$61.71, with a volume of 47,339 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

