Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $528.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

