Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $847,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,718,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $43.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,356.61. The stock had a trading volume of 79,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,186.21 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,183.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

