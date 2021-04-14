Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,985,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

AMZN stock traded down $46.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,353.37. 64,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,186.21 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

