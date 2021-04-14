AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,167 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.