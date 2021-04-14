AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $153.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.20 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $941.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock worth $589,498,462. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 669,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,806,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.