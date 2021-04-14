Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Amedisys worth $30,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Truist upped their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $280.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

