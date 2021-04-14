Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ameren by 102.3% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

