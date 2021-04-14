Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.09% of Ameresco worth $77,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,236 shares of company stock valued at $40,661,806. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

