American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.43. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $12,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165,442 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 1,383,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

