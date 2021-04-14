American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, an increase of 212.7% from the March 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:LIACF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
American Lithium Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.