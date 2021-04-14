American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, an increase of 212.7% from the March 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,372,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LIACF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.