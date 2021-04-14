American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.02% of American National Group worth $78,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $116.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.