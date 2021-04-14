American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Down 59.3% in March

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.