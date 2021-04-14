American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCT opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned 0.27% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.