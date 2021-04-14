Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 15,539 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $53,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,666,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,542.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AMST stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,192. Amesite Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09.

Get Amesite alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Amesite in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.