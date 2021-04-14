Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.73. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 21,466 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.