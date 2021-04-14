AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of POWW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.