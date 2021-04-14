Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.01

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.01 and traded as high as $68.45. Amphenol shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 2,898,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 107.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 155,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 101.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

