Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 218,982 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Sunnova Energy International worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $20,073,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $11,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

