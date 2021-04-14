Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 421,919 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,919 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Iron Mountain worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE IRM opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.