Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $165,577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 338,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,752,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

