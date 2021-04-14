Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $172,711,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.