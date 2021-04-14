Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 576,513 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Graphic Packaging worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 110,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

