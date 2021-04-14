Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,232 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Incyte worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Incyte by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,219,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

INCY stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

