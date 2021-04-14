Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,391 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $29,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.