Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $25,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $286.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

