Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,370 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of EQR opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

