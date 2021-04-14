Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,138 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of NortonLifeLock worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $14,701,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,238.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 694,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.