Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE O opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

